CONWAY — Shop local from your living room this holiday season, invest in your community and help build the outdoor economy.  Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire outdoor businesses, nonprofits, and outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to building the outdoor economy, announces the return of its holiday campaign. “12 DAYS” is a virtual auction featuring products and services from outdoor companies and supporters located within the Granite State. Over the course of 12 days starting Friday, Nov. 25, Granite Outdoor will highlight companies that are invested in improving and responsibly growing the state’s outdoor economy. Proceeds from the auction will fund programming for members including public awareness campaigns, workforce development studies, and advocacy initiatives.

Each day of the online auction, Granite Outdoor will release a bundle of member products, services, and activities at 9 a.m. for bidding. Once released, all items are eligible for bids through Dec. 6. Daily prize packages include AIARE avalanche courses, guided experiences, ski passes, overnight stays, mountain-made apparel, locally roasted coffee, and much more found at graniteoutdoor.org. 

