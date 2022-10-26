NORTH CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Inn to Inn Cookie Tour is the longest-running cookie tour in New England. In 2022, this holiday tradition celebrates 25 years of cookie consumption that has been preserved in the memories and recipe collections of thousands of cookie lovers and holiday revelers. The North Country’s sweetest holiday event takes place Dec. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This holiday festival combines overnight stays at beautiful inns in the White Mountains of New Hampshire with a scrumptious inn-to-inn cookie tour at eight beautiful and historic properties, plus decorating ideas and take-home recipes. Many of the inns on the tour will also feature demonstrations and holiday shopping opportunities to include local artisans, authors, and crafters demonstrating and displaying unique handmade items.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.