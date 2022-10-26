NORTH CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Inn to Inn Cookie Tour is the longest-running cookie tour in New England. In 2022, this holiday tradition celebrates 25 years of cookie consumption that has been preserved in the memories and recipe collections of thousands of cookie lovers and holiday revelers. The North Country’s sweetest holiday event takes place Dec. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This holiday festival combines overnight stays at beautiful inns in the White Mountains of New Hampshire with a scrumptious inn-to-inn cookie tour at eight beautiful and historic properties, plus decorating ideas and take-home recipes. Many of the inns on the tour will also feature demonstrations and holiday shopping opportunities to include local artisans, authors, and crafters demonstrating and displaying unique handmade items.
The tour stretches from Jackson to Eaton and Chocorua to Fryeburg, Maine. No inn is more than 15 minutes from the next, with many much closer. The inns participating in the 2022 tour include the Inn at Crystal Lake in Eaton; Snowvillage Inn in Snowville, Wildcat Inn and Inn at Ellis River in Jackson. In North Conway, visit the Cranmore Inn, and the Samuel O’Reilly House. Start or finish the tour in Fryeburg, Maine at the Admiral Peary Inn B&B or at The Farmstand B&B in Chocorua, NH.
Each of the inns on the tour will feature original recipes from sweet to savory treats along with holiday decorating inspiration. Tourgoers will receive a keepsake cookbook filled with a collection of recipes from the inns.
One aspect of the tour has evolved with COVID-19, masking will be optional, but attendees are asked to observe social distancing. Innkeepers will practice safe serving protocols to ensure the welfare of guests.
Cookie tour tickets are available now by reserving a lodging package from participating inns. This is the best way to secure a ticket for the event. Each participating inn offers a VIP Lodging package including two-night accommodations, two tour tickets ($70 value), the 2022 holiday recipe cookbook, a keepsake ornament and the chance to enter a drawing for a $250 getaway gift certificate from the Country Inns in the White Mountains. Some inns are adding dinners and apres-tour receptions. Additionally, some will offer one-night packages. For more information, go to countryinnsinthewhitemountains.com.
To purchase tickets to the cookie tour without booking an overnight stay, go to cookietour.square.site. Tickets are limited and all tickets must be reserved in advance. Tickets are $35 per person and will be available online Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, or until sold out. There will be no ticket sales on the day of the event.
Each year, a portion of the proceeds from the tour are donated to a local non-profit. For the fourth year, the Country Inns in the White Mountains will donate to End 68 Hours of Hunger Program to help ease the strain of hunger for local children on weekends when they are not provided with school meals. Throughout the tenure of this event more than $10,000 has been donated to non-profit groups throughout Mt. Washington Valley.
To book an Inn to Inn Holiday Cookie Tour package, make reservations directly with the individual inns. For more information on the event and the packages, go to countryinnsinthewhitemountains.com.
