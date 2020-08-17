A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Juliette Plourde, of Berlin, N.H., on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with Father David Wong assisted by Deacon Gerard Plourde as Celebrant. The Cantor was Amy Bousquet accompanied by Sandra Patrick as Organist. The Altar Server was Douglas Roy
Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons Toby Plourde, Craig Plourde, Jacob Plourde, Andrew Lemieux, James Lemieux, and Camden Young. Interment followed at St. Anne Cemetery. Lectors were Richard Plourde, her son, and Pauline Plourde, her daughter-in-law.
To post a tribute please visit fleury-patry.com. Arrangements were under the care of Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.