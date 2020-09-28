A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Jeannette Turgeon, of Berlin, N.H., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with Father David Wong as celebrant. The cantor was Madeleine Jeffrey accompanied by Sandra Patrick as organist. The altar server was Josh Arsenault. Serving as reader was Helene Francoeur.
Interment followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Berlin.
To post a tribute please visit fleury-patry.com. Arrangements were under the care of Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin.
