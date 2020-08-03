A memorial service for George P. Tardiff, Jr., 80, late of Berlin, was held privately on July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin.
The service was officiated by David Bryant, funeral celebrant, followed by military honors conducted by the Army.
The service was livestreamed to the public via Facebook, facebook.bryantcares.com, and many relatives and friends were able to watch the service remotely.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
