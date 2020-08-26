A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Cecile Martin, of Berlin, N.H., on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with Father David Wong as celebrant. The cantor was Madeleine Jeffrey accompanied by Sandra Patrick as organist. The altar server was Robert Pelchat.

Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons, Christophe Martin and Mathew Theberge and great-grandsons, Cody McGrath and Devyn Martin. Interment followed at St. Kerian Cemetery.

To post a tribute, go to fleury-patry.com. Arrangements were under the care of Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin.

