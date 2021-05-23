Robert W Bagley obituary

Robert W. Bagley, born on April 5, 1959, at Camp Lejuene, N.C., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 21, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
My first song: Reveille. My second song: Taps.
Graduated from Gorham High School class of 1977 followed by entering the United States Marine Corps in 1977. I attended boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., and was then stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Served 18 months with the USMC in Okinawa Japan.
In 1981, I was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps. I have held numerous jobs throughout the North Country including 12 years at the Gorham Water and Sewer Department followed by eight or nine years at the North Conway Water Precinct.
In 1993, I joined the New Hampshire Army National Guard in Berlin and was medically discharged in 2002.
I am survived by my mother Ida Bagley of Albany Township, Maine; my brothers Joseph “BC” Ciarleglio, of Nevada; Tom “Adega” King of Michigan and Donald Bagley (and family) of Claremont. Also survived by my daughter Elizabeth Bagley, granddaughter Isabella Bagley, son-in-law, David Broome of Gorham, my son, Jose “Joey/Panther” Pequeno along with his three children Mercedes, Alexandria and Gaige and my wife, Nellie Bagley of Land O Lakes Fla., numerous aunts and uncles as well as many Marine Corps brothers and sisters.
The good thing about writing your own obituary: The only one you can complain to now, isn’t going to listen and probably don’t care. — Robert W Bagley
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Evans Cemetery in Gorham, N.H. Walk-through visitation with masks and social distancing will be held on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.