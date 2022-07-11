It is with great sadness and much grief that the Donaldson family of Gorham, N.H., announce the loss of their beloved daughter and sister Patricia Donaldson Bigwood.
Patti passed away on July 4, 2022, at her home in Daytona Beach, Fla., with her brother John and her aunt Hazel Jones by her side.
Patti was born Nov. 11, 1958, in Berlin, N.H, to Leo R Donaldson Sr. and wife Joan (Jones) Donaldson.
She graduated with honors in 1976 from Gorham High School. She went on to graduate with honors in 1983 from New Hampshire Vocational Technical College, earning her associates degree in accounting.
She was employed at Top Build Corp in Daytona for the past 20 years. She was well respected and recognized for her professionalism, technical expertise and willingness to share her knowledge.
Patti was a member of the Family Worship Center of South Daytona. She was attending Charis Bible College to become a pastor and was due to graduate this year with honors. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord Jesus, her family, church and community.
Patti was avid New England Patriots fan, NASCAR enthusiast, and loved riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle. She had many interests which included the love of her home, arts and crafts and gardening.
She was predeceased by her husband Bryan Layne Bigwood, her father Leo R Donaldson Sr. and brother Stanley Donaldson. She is survived by her mother Joan Donaldson; her siblings, Leo R Donaldson Jr. and wife Donna of Berlin, John F Donaldson and girlfriend Julia DelGreco of Berlin, Rebecca Dumoulin and husband Mitch of Berlin, and Joan Brzezinski and husband Jeff of Box Elder, S.D.; her nieces and nephews Jacob Donaldson, Zach Donaldson and wife Abigail, Danielle Boisvert and Husband Garett, Brian Dumoulin and wife Jamie, Spencer Cusson, Connor Cusson, Kaleigh Brzezinski and boyfriend Kyle, Nicole McLin and husband Matt, Cheyenne Stewart and husband Billie; stepchildren Barbara Bigwood and Bobby Bigwood and sister-in-law Cathy Bigwood. Many great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday July 13, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St, Gorham, N.H. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14, at 11 a.m., at Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham. Interment will be at the Lary Cemetery in Gorham. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
