Obituary: Warren R. Jenkins

Warren R. Jenkins, 77, of Errol, N.H., passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster, N.H.
He was born in Exeter, N.H. on Jan. 14, 1943, the son of Raymond M. and Doris E. (Willey) Jenkins and was raised in Newmarket, N.H.
He graduated from Dover High School.
Warren worked on construction, was a truck driver and worked plowing the runway at Pease Airforce Base in Portsmouth, N.H. He became a New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer in 1968 and moved to Errol in 1971. He was shot in the line of duty in 1972.
After retiring from N.H. Fish and Game, he worked as a private detective, a truck driver and worked in a couple different positions at Heritage Park in Berlin, N.H.
He had a passion for motorcycles. He created a side business working on and restoring vintage English motorcycles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and the outdoors.
His family includes his wife Linda (Davis) Jenkins of Errol; his son Matthew Jenkins and wife Victoria of Wakefield, N.H.; grandchildren Caitlin Jenkins of Wakefield, Adam Jenkins, Jr. of Berlin, N.H., Casondra R. Jenkins of Berlin and Nakita Jenkins of Berlin. He was predeceased by a son, Adam Jenkins, and a brother, Lloyd Jenkins.
There will be a small family memorial in the spring.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation New England Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131.
