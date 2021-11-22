Obituary: Wallace J. Anctil

The Honorable Wallace J. Anctil of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 82, in Lincoln, Mass., surrounded by loved ones.
Wally was born in Berlin on July 5, 1939, the son of Joseph and Doris (Baillargeon) Anctil.
He graduated from St. Patrick High School in Berlin, St. Michael College in Vermont and American University in Washington, where he earned his law degree. He was appointed to the Berlin District Court on Dec. 13, 1978, as the presiding justice. He had previously been appointed as the special justice of the Gorham District Court on Feb. 5, 1975. He served until reaching retirement age in 2009.
Wally was an avid gardener, always willing to share gardening tips as well as the fruits of his labor. He loved to cook, especially his breakfast treats for all who stayed at Villa Bonheur. He also liked to travel, visiting European countries several times. He was active in the Berlin community with the Jaycees, as a fourth degree with the Knights of Columbus, as a Berlin School board member and as a board member to erect the new high school, to name a few. He was a loving partner, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many.
Mourning his passing include his partner, Jeannine Birch and her family; his sons, Michael (Anna), Foris “Tree” (Colleen), and Chris (Marisa); his grandchildren Lizzy, Evan, Corinne, Reid, Jocelyn, Cody and Alex; his sister, Judy (Normand) Rheaume and countless other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Gabrielle “Gay” (Dupont) Anctil and stepfather, Gedeon Vallee.
On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, Bryant Funeral Home (180 Hillside Ave., Belin, N.H., will host calling hours at 8:30 a.m., followed by a “brief” celebration of life memorial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Kieran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following in his name: St. Kieran’s Art Center (stkieranarts.org/donate.html), N.H. Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence (nhcadsv.org./donate.html), or N.H. PBS (donate.nhpbs.org/nhpbs/donate).
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
