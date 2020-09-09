Vernon Peter Burlock, 79, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Thursday morning Sept. 3, 2020, at his home after a long battle with myelodysplasia. He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 25, 1940, the son of the late Vernon and Flora (Coakley) Burlock, and lived in the Berlin-Gorham area for most of his life.
Peter was a graduate of Berlin High School. He had been employed by the local paper mill for many years, lastly as a mechanic at the service garage. His enjoyment was working on antique cars, which he did along with his wife, Jackie.
Members of the family include his wife of 56 years Jacqueline (Santy) Burlock of Gorham; a son, Peter Burlock, and his wife Dawn of Washington; a granddaughter, Haley; three sisters, Carol Glover and husband Danny of Dummer, N.H., Diane Stewart and her husband Joe of Rochester, N.H., and Barbara Boucher of Berlin, N.H.; a brother, Willy Burlock, and his wife, Helen, of Berlin, N.H.; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two children, Brenda Burlock and Billy Burlock, and by a sister, Patty Wheeler.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Weeks Memorial Hospital Oncology Department, 173 Middle St., Lancaster, NH 03584 in his memory.
The Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. are handling the arrangements. Online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
