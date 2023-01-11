Sister Pauline Sauvageau (Sr. Celine-Marie), 93, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary died Dec. 16, 2022, at her residence in Manchester, NH.
She was born in Woonsocket, R.I. on April 29, 1929, the daughter of Eugene J. and Fabiola (Marcotte) Sauvageau. She made her Religious Profession on February 2, 1952. She obtained a B.S.E. from Catholic Teacher’s College in R.I. and an M. Ed. From Rivier University in Nashua.
Sr. Pauline taught junior high school in Rhode Island and high school in New Hampshire. Later, she was assigned to the Philippine Islands as a college professor in psychology and theology. On her return to the USA, she was CCD assistant co-ordinator in R.I. and a member of the Prayer Team at the House of Prayer in New Ipswich, as well as a pastoral assistant in Berlin. Until her death, she was a Marie Rivier association moderator, a mission she thoroughly enjoyed. She retired at St. Joseph Residence in Manchester in 2019.
Sr. Pauline was predeceased by her parents, her brother George Sauvageau, and her sisters, Violet, Theresa and Celine. She is survived by several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of her family and congregation. Donations may be made in her memory to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, visitlambertfuneralhome.com.
