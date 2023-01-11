Sister Pauline Sauvageau

Sister Pauline Sauvageau (Sr. Celine-Marie), 93, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary died Dec. 16, 2022, at her residence in Manchester, NH.

She was born in Woonsocket, R.I. on April 29, 1929, the daughter of Eugene J. and Fabiola (Marcotte) Sauvageau. She made her Religious Profession on February 2, 1952.  She obtained a B.S.E. from Catholic Teacher’s College in R.I. and an M. Ed. From Rivier University in Nashua.

