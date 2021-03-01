Sister Helene-de-Notre-Dame, p.m., (Sr. Lorraine Rita Patrick), 85, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, died Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Residence, Manchester, N.H.
Born in Berlin on July 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Helene (Tremblay) Patrick.
Sister Helene made her Religious Profession on Aug. 15, 1957.
She received her bachelor of arts in education at Rivier College.
She taught for 42 years in various schools in Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Sr. Helene was part of a religious education team for the past 10 years, in Gorham and Berlin. She was also involved in an after-school program at Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson. She retired in 2013.
Sr. Helene was predeceased by both parents and two brothers, Raymond and Reny Patrick. She is mourned by nephews, nieces and cousins.
Due to the current pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Burial with a private committal service will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery, Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH 03104. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, go to lambertfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.