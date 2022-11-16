Roland Beausejour, 88 years young and raised in Bromptonville, Quebec, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022, at St. Vincent’s de Paul in Berlin, N.H., after a brief illness.

Roland loved his family, friends and people; his home was always open to everyone. Through the years, he traveled the world, downhill skied until he was 80, biked, and loved playing any games. Most importantly he made more friends all along the way.

