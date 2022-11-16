Roland Beausejour, 88 years young and raised in Bromptonville, Quebec, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022, at St. Vincent’s de Paul in Berlin, N.H., after a brief illness.
Roland loved his family, friends and people; his home was always open to everyone. Through the years, he traveled the world, downhill skied until he was 80, biked, and loved playing any games. Most importantly he made more friends all along the way.
Roland’s surviving family includes sons Robert Beausejour and Alain Beausejour (married to Patricia), daughter Helen Beausejour — all of Gorham/Berlin, N.H.; daughter Karen Sylvester (Denis Derry) of Farnham, Quebec; grandchildren Andrew, Eli and Renee; and numerous nieces and nephews. His companion for the last several years was Sylvia Bernier; they were happy together.
He was predeceased by his wife, Noella Beausejour of Bromptonville; son Daniel Beausejour who resided with him in Gorham; father Azarie Beausejour; mother Adele Boucher Beausejour; three brothers Willie, Albert and Gaston; and three sisters Lorretta, Jean and Florence.
As a young man, his first journey away from home was to join the Royal Canadian Airforce to be a pilot. The story goes that he and his friends went out on a Saturday night and saw that there was a sign-up bonus for joining the RCA. They all agreed to join, but he was the only one at the recruitment office.
Upon returning to Bromptonville, he met Noella and they were married and started their family. Roland had family ties in Holyoke, Mass., who agreed to sponsor his citizenship. It wasn’t long before he and Noella packed up the kids, sold most of what they owned and moved to Holyoke. In Holyoke, Roland joined Brown Company, a pulp and papermaking company, where he was a papermaker and later a “color man.”
After an accident took most of his left-hand, Brown Company agreed to pay for his college education that led to him receiving a bachelor’s degree in business from UMass in 1974.
After earning his degree, Roland transferred to Brown Company in Berlin, with the family in tow. In 1975, once settled in Gorham, N.H., he started Beausejour Tax Service which is still a thriving local business and in operation today.
If you know Roland, you know a great person — he had a kind heart, a gentle soul, a giving spirit and a curious nature. The family will celebrate his life in the early summer of 2023.
If you care to donate in his name in lieu of flowers, please do so to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are in the care of the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
