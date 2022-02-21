Roger Wilfred Charest, 68, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1953 in Biddeford, Maine, the son of the late Wilfred and Madeleine (Cote) Charest.
Roger was raised in Berlin and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1971.
Roger enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He spent 20 years coaching youth hockey with his sons, and was involved in many winning teams. He instilled in his teams a lot of spirit, work ethic and the pure joy of the game. He coached the 1986-87 Mites Level II state champs, the 1990-91 Pee Wee Level II NE Finalist, the 1991-92 NH Pee Wee Level II state champs, a New Hampshire all-star team, junior varsity and varsity Berlin High Hockey.
He was a co-founder and instructor of the popular power skate program. He also enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League baseball for a number of years. He was on the board of directors for the Guardian Angel Credit Union for many years and picked up the game of golf.
Roger worked at Kelley’s Auto Parts, where he retired as owner. During retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife Sylvia, kayaking, hiking, camping, woodworking and riding his ATV. If you knew Roger you knew his big loud laugh!
His family includes his wife Sylvia Charest of Berlin; his daughter Stephanie (Charest) Blair and husband Craig of Waterville, Maine; his sons Mark Charest and wife Sarah (Coulombe) of Natick, Mass., and Matthew Charest and wife Cindy (LeBlanc) of Berlin; his five grandchildren Caitlin Blair, Lindsey Blair, Benjamin Charest, Tyler Charest and Lucas Charest; as well as several cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin (masks are required).
Donations in his memory may be made to Berlin Youth Hockey Association, PO Box 571, Berlin, NH 03570, or to the Androscoggin Valley Country Club, 2 Main Street, Gorham, NH 03581. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
