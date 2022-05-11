Obituary Roderick A. Boivin

It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Roderick A. Boivin announce his passing on April 29th, 2022. He was born on June 10th, 1932, the son of Odilon and Doris (Aubie) Boivin, of Gorham, NH. He grew up in the North Country where he formed many long-lasting friendships and developed a love for the natural beauty of the White Mountains. He was a 1950 graduate of Gorham High School.
He attended Keene State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Art in History in 1954, where he was also a member of Kappa Sigma Delta fraternity. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, spending two years in Alaska’s Big Delta. He then returned to New Hampshire where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business, graduating from the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business.
On May 2nd, 1959, he married the love of his life, Jeanne (Bellefeuille) Boivin. They began their life together and his career in banking in Peterborough, NH. They relocated to Somersworth where he continued his 40 year career in banking, retiring as the Senior Vice President of Southeast Bank for Savings. Upon his retirement from banking he returned to UNH in a part-time capacity, working in the Business Office, and retiring for a second time at the age of eighty.
With his wife he traveled extensively across the US, creating wonderful memories. He enjoyed his home, cultivating a vegetable garden, spending time at a family home in Twin Mountain, NH and reading about history. He told wonderful stories about his youth and continued to impart his extensive wisdom to his children and grandchildren.
He volunteered with numerous community and church organizations, serving as President of the Great Falls Development Corporation, on the Board of Directors of The HomeMakers of Strafford County and the first Treasurer of the Somersworth International Children’s Festival. He served on the Somersworth Industrial Development Authority. Alongside his wife, he was a volunteer at the Community Food Pantry for 17 years. He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius for 59 years and espoused The Golden Rule. He loved his country and was patriotic.
To his family he provided unconditional love and unwavering strength. He instilled the values of honesty, hard work, and personal integrity. He possessed a sharp mind along with that rare quality of a human touch. He enjoyed a good joke and had a witty sense of humor. He lived life with a quiet dignity, never seeking recognition - he always said he had everything he needed.
He loved deeply and was deeply loved. He was an outstanding role model. We could not have asked for more and we will miss him tremendously.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne. His beloved daughters, Cynthia and Andrea Boivin of Boston, MA., Jennifer Boivin Dupuis of Somersworth, NH, son-in-law, Phillip Dupuis and beautiful granddaughters, Sophia and Lauren Dupuis, of whom he was most proud. He also leaves behind his brother, Clifford Boivin, of Landaff, NH, along with several nieces and nephews.
At his request, services were private.
Donations in his name may be made to the following: Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests at https://forestsociety.org and Catholic Charities of NH at https://www.cc-nh.org.
