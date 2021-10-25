Obituary: Robin Theriault

Robin Theriault, 41, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Oct. 22, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, due to complications associated with COVID-19.
She was born in Phoenix, Ariz. on July 14, 1979, to Claire (Theriault) Gaeb and the late Donald Theriault of Berlin, N.H.
She graduated from Berlin High School in 1997, and was the only girl in her automotive class. After high school, she was proud to put her mechanical skills to good use, while working in her family’s business at Eternal Machines.
Later, her travels led her to California and Florida where she worked in various jobs. In recent years, she returned to the Berlin area to be closer to family. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, scuba diving, loved to crochet, and her favorite place was at the beach.
She is survived by her parents Claire and Douglas Gaeb; her sister Jennifer Theriault; her brother Brian Theriault; her partner Horace Goodrum, II; her grandmother Olive Lemire; her grandfather Murill “Hook” Gaeb; her nephews Dana, Trevor, Lydon, and Daniel; her nieces Emera and Savanna; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. She will be missed by her furry babies Ruby, Molly, and Angelica.
She was predeceased by her father, her maternal grandfather Gerard Lemire, paternal grandparents Daniel and Fernand Theriault, her paternal grandmother Priscilla Gaeb, and her uncle Daniel Gaeb.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Robin’s family would like to encourage anyone who is not vaccinated to please do so.
To share memories or offer condolences online, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
