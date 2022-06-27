Obituary Robert MacKay

Robert MacKay, 74, who was born in Berlin, N.H., on Aug. 20, 1947, passed away on June 26, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of Gorham, N.H.
Bobby graduated from Berlin High School in 1966 and entered the Navy, where he specialized in underwater welding. He was a retiree of the town of Gorham where he worked as a laborer, followed by State of New Hampshire Parks and Recreation Department.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Janet (Potter) MacKay, son Mark MacKay and wife Cynthia MacKay of Gorham, daughter Michelle Smith of Gorham, N.H., granddaughter Stacey Wallace of Gorham, and his beloved dog Jasper. Other members of the family include his brother Larry and two sisters, Donna and Suzie.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Carlton and Louise (Morris) MacKay.
Per Bobby's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hayes Cemetery on Promenade Street in Gorham on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 p.m.; it is open to the public. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bobby's memory to the Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03818 or on the Web at conwayhumane.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin & Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
