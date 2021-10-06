Obituary: Robert Leslie Hatch

Robert Leslie Hatch, recently of North Haverhill, N.H., passed away on Sept. 11, 2011, at Sartwell Place Assisted Living Facility in Whitefield, N.H., where he had resided for four months. He was 79 years old.
Bob was born in Newburyport, Mass., on Nov. 8, 1941. He is the son of Warren Leslie Hatch and Gladys (White) Hatch.
Mr. Hatch was raised and educated in the elementary and secondary schools in the City of Newburyport, Mass., and graduated in 1959. He continued his private school education at Chauncy Hall School for Boys in Boston, Mass. He graduated from Salem State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in business education in 1964. He later earned a master’s degree from Salem State.
He accepted his first and only professional position as a business teacher in 1964, and later became assistant principal at Woodsville (N.H.) High School (WHS). He leaves many former colleagues and friends from that period of his life.
He was a teacher, vocational director, and assistant principal. As vocational director, he oversaw the programs in office occupations, consumer and homemaking education and vocational agriculture.
He developed, implemented, and directed the very successful building trades program with the assistance of a volunteer advisory committee of seven tradespersons, who constituted the WHS Building Trades Advisory Committee.
He was an organizer and supporter of the WHS Alumni Scholarship Committee and raised funds for students to further their education. He organized the Woodsville Building Trades Scholarship that was available to students enrolling in post-secondary schools.
His happiest moments were when he was teaching, mentoring, or advising students inside or outside of the classroom.
He organized the Woodsville Area Booster Club to support students in athletic and scholarly achievement. He appreciated all of the support and direction from parents, teachers, coaches and students to make this an active tradition since 1973. In particular, he appreciated and respected the large contribution by James Walker. Testimony to the support of students continues under the tutelage of more recent support from the community. The Woodsville Area Booster Club Scholarship is still available to graduates.
Mr. Hatch had high expectations and standards for all students, many of whom remained in contact with him throughout their adult lives. Such connection gave him great pleasure, as he was proud of his students’ accomplishments.
In his retirement, he enjoyed many activities and friendships at the Horse Meadow Senior Center. He also enjoyed painting and making crafts.
Mr. Hatch was pre-deceased by his parents. He leaves a sister, Barbara (Hatch) Shute of Gorham, N.H.; a nephew, Keith Shute, MD, and his wife, Brenda, of Shelburne, N.H.; and his grandnieces, Rachel Shute of Tyngsboro, Mass., Rebecca Shute of Burlington, Vt., and Amanda Shute of Bloomfield, N.J.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Woodsville Area Booster Club, Woodsville High School, 9 High Street, Woodsville, NH 03785 or the Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horsemeadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
There were no calling hours. A memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, N.H. with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant. Burial will follow in Horse Meadow Cemetery Annex in North Haverhill.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
