Robert L. “Bob” Francoeur, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
He was born in Berlin on April 9, 1938, the son of Lionel and Bernadette (Charest) Francoeur and lived in the area for most of his life.
He was a Navy veteran and had been employed by the Brown Co., Davidson Rubber in Dover, N.H.; Converse Rubber, Millbrook (Continental Bakery); then for Country Kitchen, from which he retired in the 1990s.
Bob enjoyed playing cribbage and scratch tickets.
He was a big fan of the New England Teams, the Bruins and the Red Sox. He was very social with his friends and was well known at the local stores. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
The family includes his wife Sudie C. (Gambrell) Francoeur of Berlin, N.H.; his son Gary Francoeur of Belmont, N.H.; his son Donald Franceour and fiance Becky of Troy, Ohio, and his children Heather Francoeur and Kathryn Francoeur both of Essex Junction, Vt.; his daughter Melinda Sanschagrin and husband Jay and their daughter Emily all of Center Barnstead, N.H.; sister Lucille Cooley of Panama City, Fla.; nephews Michael Cooley and wife Lisa of Panama City, Fla., and Kenneth Cooley of Yukon, Okla.
The family plans a Celebration of Life for the summer of 2022. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
