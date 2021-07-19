Obituary: Robert (Bob) Samuel Valley

Robert (Bob) Samuel Valley passed away on July 14, 2021. He was born to Samuel and Marie (Marois) Valley on May 2, 1931, in Berlin, N.H. He attended St. Regis Academy, graduated from Notre Dame High School then enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Following his service he returned to Berlin and began work at Brown Company where he rose to manager of its Onco division. When the plant closed in 1969, he moved his family to Rochester, N.H., to continue work in management in the manufacturing sector. Bob found fulfillment in the camaraderie and sense of purpose work provided and remained employed into his eighties when health issues forced his retirement.
He married Priscilla Lepage on Feb. 27, 1954, and she was his devoted life partner until her death in 2013. He is survived and dearly missed by their two daughters, Anne-Marie and husband, John McKenna, and Joanne and husband, Robert Pallas. Bob was a loving and proud grandfather to Brandon McKenna and his wife, Burcin, Brittany Dickson and her husband, James, Spencer Pallas and his wife, Sarah, and Samuel Pallas. He treasured his great granddaughters, Priscilla Dickson, Koral McKenna and Mira McKenna.
He was close to his two sisters who maintained caring connections with him despite geographical distances. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth St. Germain and is survived by his younger sister, Alice Lessard of Gorham, N.H. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and sister-in-law, Doris Stuart and her husband, William. The meaningful friendships he forged at Marshview Apts. helped sustain his spirits in his final years.
A private burial ceremony is planned. There are no public services scheduled.
