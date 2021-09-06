Robert A. Gauthier, 89, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Monday Aug. 30, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
He was born in New York, NY on March 22, 1932, the son of J. Alfred and Eva (Belanger) Gauthier and was raised in Massachusetts.
Robert served in the Navy.
He was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 38 years, retiring in 1993.
He has lived in Milan since 1981, and enjoyed being a licensed professional auctioneer, starting his auctioneering business in 1982. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Berlin-Gorham and volunteered at Androscoggin Valley Hospital for several years.
The family includes his wife Sharon (Bagley) Gauthier of Milan, N.H.; his children Valerie Boudreau of Mass., Susan Mulderig of Ga., and Justin Gauthier of Fla.; grandchildren Lee Boudreau and wife Karen of Mass, Rachel Boudreau of Mass., Ian Mulderig and wife Amber of Ga., and Kaleigh Kendrick and husband Brian of Ga.; great grandchildren Anthony J. Boudreau-Iuele, of Mass., Jack Kendrick and Benjamin Mulderig of Ga.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
