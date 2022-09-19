Richard Normand Pivin Sr., 61, of Berlin, N.H., passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home from a massive heart attack.
He was born Sept. 17, 1960, to Norman Pivin and Jeanne (Tremblay) Royer in Berlin.
Richard Normand Pivin Sr., 61, of Berlin, N.H., passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home from a massive heart attack.
He was born Sept. 17, 1960, to Norman Pivin and Jeanne (Tremblay) Royer in Berlin.
Richard graduated from Berlin High School in 1978. He started his career with the Army where he spent four years and then went into the Army National Guard for another seven years. He then started working at Gorham Paper and Tissue in 1985, finally retiring on Sept. 3, 2022. He was such a hard worker and was finally ready to step back and enjoy his retirement.
He had many hobbies including riding his Harley and rebuilding it often. But his love was for the snow and skiing was his passion. Always talking about fresh powder, and making sure to get his season passes to all the places he could. He had a great group of men that would ski and ride with him and for that, we will be forever grateful.
He is survived by his significant other Julie Doherty Labrecque of Berlin; his mother Jeanne (Tremblay) Royer and her husband Roger of Port St Lucie, Fla.; brother Paul Pivin and fiance Jane of Gray, Maine; sister Susan Pivin and her significant other Steve Carignan of Hooksett, N.H.; his children, Richard Pivin Jr. and his wife Raegan of Berlin, Samantha St. Onge and her husband, Joshua, of Berlin; and his grandchildren Ashlynn, Aiden, Morgan, Aubree and Khloe.
He was predeceased by his father Normand Pivin.
His wishes were to not have a funeral or viewing. A celebration of Richard’s life will be planned when the family has had time to grieve.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.