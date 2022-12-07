Richard L. Lavoie, 87, of Berlin, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin after a period of failing health. Richard was born in Berlin on April 1, 1935, the son of the late Louise and Pauline (Guerin) Lavoie, and resided in the area all of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycling riding, snowmobiling and ice fishing. He enjoyed woodworking and over the years built numerous cradles for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known to help his neighbors during winter months with their snow shoveling and snow blowing. He also helped deliver and worked for Senior Meals.
He is survived by his son Richard T. D. Lavoie of Berlin; his two daughters Mary Lavoie and Sally Bisson and husband Fred, both of Berlin; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; a sister Barbara Couture of Berlin; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Aurore Lavoie, and two brothers Lawrence and Theodore.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church, Church Street, Gorham. Interment will take place in the spring. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Bryant Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin prior to the mass. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
