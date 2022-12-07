Richard W. DeChamplain was born January 12, 1934, to William and Iphigenie DeChamplain, two saints of the highest order, in New Hampshire’s thriving paper mill town, Berlin. The day was frigid, so perhaps in response, Richard spent the rest of his 88 years setting the world on fire.
Growing up Richard enjoyed small jobs delivering his grandmother’s dairy products by wagon, playing swashbuckler with his cousins, playing hockey (of course!), and jumping off the ski jump built by the Nansen Ski Club, oldest such club in the nation. He was mostly a dutiful altar boy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, but always a mischievous student. He was known to be caught sneaking cigarettes in the boys’ room, mistaking it as outside the nuns’ purview.
Upon graduating from Berlin’s Notre Dame high school in 1952, Richard attended the University of New Hampshire until 1954. He was one of only ten students chosen to progress to dental school after just two years of undergraduate education.
Richard’s dental education was at Tufts University College of Dental Medicine, where after being student body president and national president of the Xi Psi Phi dental fraternity, he graduated in 1958 to enlist in the United States Army Dental Corps. Early in his military tenure, Richard met army physical therapist Edwina Pope, a beautiful woman from a North Carolina dairy farm. Their courtship was rapid. The two met in October, took one another before Christmas to meet family, above and below the Mason-Dixon line, married the following April, and started their family the next year.
Edwina was a strong supporter of Richard’s careers, but more importantly, she supported his home and family life. The couple had three children—Jennifer, Suzanne and Richard—as the army gave them a global tour. France, US, Germany, every three years a new neighborhood, new schools and often different cultures.
Richard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Known as “Pepere” to his family, he loved nothing more than to be with his family and always slipped the grandchildren a pack of M&Ms when he saw them. He was immensely proud of everyone’s accomplishments and exemplified unconditional love. He was also known as a jokester with his friends and colleagues, always eager to share a joke or funny story. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by family and friends.
While in the army, Richard held many leadership roles directing oral/maxillofacial residencies, chairing surgery departments and commanding dental clinics at several assignments, including Tripler Army Medical Center where Richard and his team primarily repaired the jaws of injured Vietnam veterans.
During his military career, Richard suffered a life-changing health challenge when in Germany he contracted viral encephalitis and nearly died. He was evacuated to the United States where he endured ten months of treatment and intense rehabilitation at Walter Reed Hospital. Ultimately, Richard learned to walk, speak and maneuver again. He then successfully worked to compensate for his permanent left-side numbness and went on to have a fulfilling and prestigious career as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.
Richard received the Army Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1979 with the rank of full Colonel and went on to pursue his second career.
Richard’s post-military career began as chairman of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina where he also served as chairman of hospital dentistry. Later he became assistant dean for hospital affairs and graduate programs. In 1993, Richard became dean at the college, a position he held until retirement in 2004. From 1997 to 1998 Richard served as the president of the Southern Conference of Dental Deans and Examiners.
Upon his retirement from the college, Richard was granted the title of dean emeritus for his tremendous service to the school, including the groundwork for a new facility, the Clinical Education Center that became reality after he retired.
Richard published widely and lectured extensively at numerous meetings and continuing education programs across the United States, Europe and the Pacific Theatre. Richard spoke French fluently and often translated French medical and dental literature, as well as patient records.
In 1995, the South Carolina Dental Association presented its Meritorious Achievement Award to Richard for his outstanding service to dentistry. He was inducted as fellow into the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists, and the International Association of Oral Surgeons for his many contributions to the art and science of dentistry. In 2005 he was the national recipient of the William John Geis Foundation Award from the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
Along civic lines, Richard was a member of the Charleston Exchange Club. He also chaired the Medical University’s United Way campaign in 1997. Richard was a lifelong devout Catholic who attended many churches over the years and countries but last worshipped at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church during his tenure in Charleston.
After visits from his immediate and extended family, Richard passed quietly on November 22, 2022, finally at rest after a slow decline, ending a remarkable life well lived. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Iphigenie, and by his brother and lifelong friend, John. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edwina and three children: Jennifer Aufricht (Cody) of Southlake, Texas, Dr. Suzanne Renfro (Dr. John) of Greenville, S.C., and Dr. Richard E. DeChamplain (Laura) of Georgetown, ten grandchildren, Dr. William Aufricht (Joanne), Dr. Graham Aufricht, Madeleine Supplee (Geoff), Sloan, Sarah and Emma Renfro, Dr. Bryce DeChamplain (James), Hunter Lemmons (Leland), Trevor and Pearce DeChamplain.
As he approached the end of his journey, Richard had many wonderful care angels, but the family wishes to recognize and give special thanks to LaFrance Ladson and Faith Sullivan for their dedication to Richard and Edwina’s wellbeing.
Richard will be cremated, and his ashes spreadin sentimental locations in Berlin, Arlington Memorial Cemetery and New Sterling Church in Stony Point, N.C.
To honor Richard, please consider donations to the Saint Anne Catholic Church Cathedral Renovation Project in Berlin.
