Obituary: Raymond Emile Dugas

Mr. Raymond Emile Dugas, 95, of Berlin, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. A lifelong resident of the North Country, he was born on November 18, 1927, the son of the late Marjorique and Emma (Brooks) Dugas. He played hockey for Notre Dame High School with the class of 1947. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Veteran of the Korean war, served 4 years as Administrative Clerk at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C. at 8thand I. When needed, he served on funeral details at Arlington National Cemetery. During summers on Friday nights, he participated in Sunset Parades. On January 20, 1949, he was selected to pull guard duty on top of the capitol for the inauguration of President Truman. He was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent.
Raymond was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 36 in Berlin, and a Lifetime Member of the United States Marine Corps League, Richard Demers Detachment. For many years he worked for Brown Company as a crane operator and a millwright in Cascade. He also worked in the boiler room and retired from Crown Vantage Corp at age 62. He enjoyed cross-country skiing and hiking. Traveled all over with his converted van to all the United States and took many tours in all of them. Flew to Hawaii, also all of the Canadian Provinces. Loved his Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins. In his younger years, he played on local hockey teams where he won a state championship.
Ray is survived by his wife of 68 years Olive (Pivin) Dugas; three sons Robert of Berlin, Ronald and wife Lucille of Nev., and Michael and wife Dot of Berlin; three grandkids Julie and husband Jeremy Mason of the U.K., Jim and wife Allie of Ga., and Craig and wife Jessie of Mo.; a step-grandson Craig Lozier; four great-grandchildren Isabella, Gabrielle, Carver and Maya; in-laws Doris Therrien, Arthur Pivin and wife Marie and Robert Pivin; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Lionel and wife Sadie, sisters Doris and husband Leo Fortier, Gladys and husband Robert Murphy, and Sister Blanche Dugas of the Presentation of Mary, as well as in-laws Norman Pivin, Juliette Pivin and Frank Therrien
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin with interment following at St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Anne Campaign, 151 Emery St., Berlin, N.H. 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.