Obituary: Randolph E. Moores

Randolph E. Moores, age 95, passed away on April 18, 2021, at his home in Huntington Commons in Kennebunk, Maine.
Randy was born in Lincoln, Maine, on Oct. 3,1925, the son of Bearl D. Moores and Zelma (Mann) Moores.
Randy attended public schools in Bangor, Maine, graduating from Bangor High School in 1943. In addition to being an excellent student, Randy lettered in both cross-country and football. After graduation, Randy received a scholarship to attend the University of Maine to study engineering. His studies were interrupted in 1944 when he enlisted in the Navy. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy he returned to the University of Maine where he graduated with a bachelor of science in civil engineering in 1949.
Randy met his future wife Marie Powell while he was in the Navy and they were married on Dec. 27, 1946. Randy and Marie were married for 73 years until Marie's passing in 2019.
Upon his graduation from the University of Maine, Randy began his engineering career with the Erie Railroad Co. and continued his career with several Pulp and Paper Companies, eventually becoming the vice president in charge of operations with James River Paper Corporation, retiring in 1987.
Randy was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, various Pulp and Paper Associations, the U of M Alumni Association, AVCC Country Club and the First Baptist Church of Berlin, N.H.
Randy was very active during his retirement, enjoying golfing, fishing and carpentry projects at his home. He also very much enjoyed his visits with children and grandchildren.
In addition to Marie and his parents, Randy was predeceased by his son Robert, daughter Christine and brother, Desmond.
Randy is survived by his son, Stephen and wife Gina of Hornell, N.Y., a son Lawrence and Maryanne Goodale of South Portland, Maine, a sister Lorraine Moores of Brewer, Maine, and his brother, Ronald and wife Gayle of Rye, N.H., seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Huntington Commons and Northern Light Health Hospice for the loving and excellent care they provided Randy.
Friends and relatives are invited to a walk-through visitation on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH. A Funeral Service will be held privately.
Randy will be interred next to his wife Marie at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. Those desiring to do so may make a contribution in his name to First Baptist Church, 79 High Street, Berlin, NH 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
