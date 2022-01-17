Obituary: Priscilla Lea Tremblay

Priscilla Lea Tremblay, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Berlin, N.H., she was born to the late Arthur and Rose Aimee (Taillon) Ramsey on Aug. 22, 1936, the eldest of seven children.
She attended St. Regis Academy and Notre Dame High School, graduating in the Class of 1954.
On June 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Phillip R. Tremblay. They shared life together for 62 years.
Her family and many friends fondly remember her as a kind, compassionate and caring person. She devoted her life to serving her family, the community and her faith as a Catholic. Priscilla was an active member of Good Shepherd Parish, taught religious education to many generations of children, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a longtime member of the church choir. She volunteered her time freely at local nursing homes and was always willing to lend a hand at school and church events. She shared her talent for baking delicious desserts for all to enjoy. She played bingo with friends and took frequent walks around Cates Hill with her husband.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a son, Randal Tremblay and wife Ellen of Wilton, N.H.; daughters Karen Alger and husband Daniel of Milan, N.H., and Dawn Rivard of Londonderry, N.H.; niece Kimberly (Ramsey) Henry who grew up as part of the family and her husband James of Medina, Ohio; son-in-law Peter Agrodnia of Greenland, N.H.; her 10 grandchildren Mason (and wife Karen) Tremblay, William (and wife Lindsey) Tremblay and Margaret Tremblay; Andrea Alger and Ariel Alger; Max Agrodnia and Erica Agrodnia; Megan Rivard, Brooke Rivard and Kyle Rivard; a sister Julie Bilodeau and husband Gaston of Rochester, N.H.; and brother Sylvio Ramsey and wife Laura of Dover, N.H., sister-in-law Dot Ramsey of Berlin, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her daughter Paula Agrodnia in April 2021 and by her siblings Louise Lavertue, Frank Ramsey, Lucien (Gene) Ramsey and Joseph (Pete) Ramsey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at St Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Pleasant Street in Berlin, followed by interment in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin; masks are required. Donations in her memory may be made to parkinson.org or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at give.themmrf.org/paulaproud.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
