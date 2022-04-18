Paul Maurice Bernard, youngest son of the late John and Juliette (Nadeau) Bernard, passed away at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., on April 11, 2022 after suffering a stroke on Jan. 10, 2022.
Paul attended Berlin Catholic Schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1960. After graduation, he entered the United States Army for 2½ years serving in Europe.
After being Honorably Discharged, he worked several construction jobs then studied to be an electrician. He worked as a construction electrician for IBEW until his retirement at age 62.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Linda Bernard; three sisters all residing in Florida, Cecile, Lorette and Diane; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, Marcel, Real and John Jr.
A special thank you to nephew,s Robert, David, Ronald, Brian and Wendy for their help and understanding and to the nurses and providers at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Unit 4 West and the Jack Byrne Center for their excellent care.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday, April 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home at 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin, N.H. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Military Honors and interment will take place on Friday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H.
Those who wish may make donations in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Assn. (nhvca.org). Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
