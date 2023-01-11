Olive C. Lemire, 88, of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a period of failing health. She was born in Berlin on November 16, 1934, the daughter of the late Adolph and Lillian (Lambert) Arsenault and was a lifelong resident. For many years, Olive was employed as a Homecare Provider and worked with the Community Services Center to care for her disabled sisters at home. Prior to that, she had been employed by Granite State Rubber Co., Coos County Nursing Home and St. Louis Hospital. She enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals and was an accomplished knitter.
She is survived by her daughter Claire Gaeb and husband Douglas of Berlin; a son David Lemire of Berlin; grandchildren Jennifer Theriault and Brian Theriault; great-grandchildren Dana Roy, Trevor Theriault, Emera Theriault, Savanna Theriault, Lydon McDonough and Daniel Arcuni; a brother Normand Arsenault of Winchester, N.H.; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Gerard Lemire, a granddaughter Robin Theriault and her siblings Gertrude Lamontagne, Victor Arsenault, Marcel "Joe" Arsenault, Andre "Medee" Arsenault, Irene Arsenault, Doris Arsenault and Adolph "Jean" Arsenault.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin with interment following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, N.H. 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
