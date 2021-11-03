Obituary: Normand P. Theberge

Normand P Theberge, 72, Berlin N.H., passed away on Oct. 31, 2021, at St. Francis Rehab, Laconia, N.H. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on March 12, 1949. He graduated in 1967 from Berlin High School.
Normand served in the National Guard for eight years. He had been employed at Converse until it closed, then James River for over 20 years in the Towel Room. He retired from the Merrimack County Nursing Home after 10 years. Norm enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, fishing, camping, his beloved cats, time with family and “puttering around.” He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Diane (Peloquin) Theberge of Laconia, his daughter Kim and husband Rocky (Middleton), his son Craig and wife Angela (Loudon), grandchildren Kevin and partner Hanna (Rochester) Derek and partner Breanna (Georgia), Courtney, Emily, Brayden (Loudon) and bonus grandchildren Ethan, Hannah, Norah, and Cameron, brother-in-law Andrew Peloquin and his wife Lucy (Littleton), and nieces Joy and Jill, Michael Peloquin (Berlin), and Denise Peloquin (Berlin), mother-in-law Florence Peloquin, close Aunt Fernande Dion (Berlin), and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Simone and grandson Justin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Nov. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Reverend Richard Dion will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Everyone is invited to the Mass but the family requests that everyone wear a mask. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.