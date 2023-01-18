Normand E. E. Lettre, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing and Rehab Center in Berlin.
He was born in Berlin on April 3, 1941, the son of the late Oscar and Aurore (Lacasse) Lettre and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1959.
He served with the Air Force from 1959 to 1963 and later attended the University of New Hampshire. He obtained a surveying certificate from the New Hampshire Vocational School in Berlin.
Normand had been employed by Brown Company and James River Corp retiring in 2001 when the mill closed. He loved music and listened to it all the time. He also was a nature enthusiast, enjoyed hiking, fishing, sailing, flying and square dancing with his wife, which they did for many years. He enjoyed watching the Bruins in later years.
He is survived by his wife Marguerite A. (Beaudoin) Lettre of Berlin; his children Daniel Lettre of Allenstown, Judy Ryan of Hope Mills, N.C., and Michelle Greenleaf of Bridgton, Maine; grandchildren Jacob, Caleb, Benjamin, Nicole, Megan and Christopher; great-grandchildren Colten and Hattie; siblings Marcel Lettre of Utah, Monique Bulsterbaum of Utah, Robert Lettre of New Hampshire and Florida and J.P. Lettre of Berlin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., prior to the Mass. Find the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
