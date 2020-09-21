Obituary Norman Jeffrey Laberge

Norman Jeffrey Laberge, 80, of Berlin passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
In the silent hours of his life, in purer still a brighter light, a mind touched with comprehending, the cause of his being the course of his flight. A life in photography, Laberge was born in West Stewartstown on July 6, 1940, to Alphonse and Eleonore Laberge.
He graduated class of 1960 BHS, after which he served in the Navy until 1964. He went to UNH and then traveled to California and New York City, where he continued his love of photography and working on his book of Virgin Forest.
He is survived by Roger Laberge, Annette Kilbride, Midge Laberge, Laurie Beaudoin and Constance John, and many nieces and nephews who will miss him deeply.
He was preceded by his parents and brothers, Lionel, Lauriat, Roland and twin brother Raymond Laberge.
There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends at a later date.
