Norman C Arpin, of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, shortly after his 85th birthday.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Harriette of 66 years; daughters Elise, Karen, Denise and son-in-law Joe; grandchildren, Lauren, Rachael, Drew, Megan, Max; great-grandson Cameron; sister Germaine and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., to the late Camille and Jeannette Arpin.
He is pre-deceased by his half-brother Dennis Arpin.
Norman played hockey and was an amazing goalie, helping his team to win many state titles leading to college scholarship offers.
Norman would marry the love of his life at the tender age of 19 and start their family soon afterwards.
He was very motivated as a young father and husband to give his family a good life, which helped him to succeed in whatever he was determined to do.
He started his career at John Hancock selling life insurance in Berlin. Norm received several promotions requiring relocation before accepting his position in Concord, N.H., where he would lead his sales team to many local and presidential awards.
He retired at the young age of 51 as a regional vice president.
He and Harriette enjoyed a long retirement in Florida, spending time with old and new friends. He was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed travel, buying and selling cars, real estate, jewelry, as well as relaxing with his favorite music.
Family and friends will always remember Norm as someone who enjoyed entertaining and being around others. He was a wonderful role model to everyone that he knew as well as being a genuine, giving, loving person who always wanted the best for all.
To pay tribute and view photographs go to pinecrestfuneralchapel.com.
