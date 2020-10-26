Obituary: Nancy F. Robinson

Nancy F. Robinson, 73, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Berlin on Aug. 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Eugene and Viola (Barette) Biron and has lived in Berlin for most of her life. She had been employed at doing dry wall, managing Dollar General and, most recently, working at Walmart.
Nancy loved her family with her whole heart. She enjoyed going on car rides with her husband, playing cards with her family, going to BINGO, her beloved pets, and just joking around and having conversations with family and friends.
Family includes her husband of 59 years, Edgar O. Robinson of Berlin, N.H.; children, Edgar O. Robinson, II and wife Pattie of Ft. Meade, Md., Gene Robinson and wife Darlene of Concord, N.H.; her only daughter Donna Levesque of Charlestown, N.H.; and Dana Robinson and wife Kellie of Manchester, N.H.; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Phair and her husband Harold Phair of Berlin; a nephew and cousins.
She was predeceased by an infant son, Damon, and a brother Richard “Scotty” Biron, Jr.
A private memorial service will be held at the Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan, N.H. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes may make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.