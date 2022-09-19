Morris Thompson, 76, of Gorham, N.H., passed away peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by his family on Sept. 12, 2022.
He was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, on Nov. 3, 1945, the son of Earl and Lillian (Parsons) Thompson. At the age of 9, his family moved to Gorham.
He graduated from Gorham High School in 1964 and received his Bachelor of Science in education from Plymouth State College in 1969. He taught physics and chemistry at Gorham High School after college until pursuing a career as the superintendent of Androscoggin Valley Country Club where he was employed for 45 years.
Morris took great pride in his work at the golf course. He always said he felt very lucky to have a job he loved. He was an avid golfer and won the AVCC club championship in 1971. He was also a star basketball and baseball player during high school.
Some of his fondest memories include fly fishing in the fall in New Brunswick with his son, skiing with his granddaughter at Wildcat, watching his kids grow up playing sports and renovating and building houses with his wife. Morris was a talented self-taught carpenter and loved spending time with his Saint Bernard dogs. He was a long-time fan of the Buffalo Bills and Montreal Canadians.
He is survived by his wife, Roxy Thompson (Laroche) of Gorham, his son Cappi Thompson of Gorham, his daughter Ashley Thompson and her husband Warrick Dowsett of Bethlehem, N.H., his granddaughter, Kali Thompson of Berlin, his brother Brent Thompson and wife Della of Mount Holly, Vt., his sister Janet Michaud and her husband Leon of Berlin and his sister Kathryn Leblanc and her husband Larry of York, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.
Per Morris’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin. A family gathering celebrating his life will be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Morris and to share memories and condolences, go tobryantfuneralhome.net.
