Obituary: Maurice M. Tanguay

Maurice M. Tanguay, 71, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., after a period of failing health. He was born in Berlin, on Oct. 26, 1949, the son of the late Marius and Ruth (Uran) Tanguay, was a graduate of Berlin High School, and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Gorham area. Maurice worked for the local paper mill as a welder and later taught welding at the Vocational Technical College in Berlin. He served in the United States Army and was a call member of the Gorham Fire Department for 31 years, retiring as a Lieutenant. Maurice and his wife Joanne enjoyed time spent in Florida.
He is survived by his wife Joanne (Marcotte) Tanguay; son Shawn Tanguay and wife Lisa of Sutton, N.H.; daughter Kristy Gomez and husband Nando of Davisonville, Md.; his grandchildren Grace, Dominic and Julien; a sister Cecile Devost of Berlin, N.H.; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Patricia Connolly and his brothers Eugene, Robert and Richard.
In accordance with Maurice’s wishes, there will be no services. If you want to celebrate his life he would love for you to sit down to eat a pizza and enjoy a nice cold beer. He would also encourage everyone to become organ donors. He will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.