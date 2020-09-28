Obituary: Matthew “Matt” Mark Lefebvre

Matthew “Matt” Mark Lefebvre, 30, Berlin, N.H., died on Sept. 26, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H. He was born on Oct. 18, 1989, to Christi Lefebvre in Berlin. He attended Berlin High School, where he played soccer and basketball.
Matt enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, gaming and going on “adventures” with his family. He spent summers at his grandparent’s camp in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, when he was younger and continued the tradition with his own family.
He had a kind and generous heart and could always be counted on to help friends and family when needed. He loved spending time with family, especially watching his step-son play sports at school, and gaming with him and his wife.
Matt is survived by his wife, Stephanie Hourihan and his stepson, Ricky Roseaux Jr.; mother Christi Couture and her partner Dan Charest of Sabattus, Maine; father Steve Couture and his wife Terri of Kittery, Maine; sister Ashley Couture and partner Barry Ducharme of Berlin; brother John Couture and partner Heather St. Onge of Berlin; grandmother Jeanette Bernier of Berlin; grandfather Albert Lefebvre of Lyman, Maine; nieces, Emma, Leela, and Aubree; nephews, Talen and Luke; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
He was predeceased by his cousin Stephen Lefebvre.
A celebration of Matt’s life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences go to Fleury-Patry.com.
