Marie Jeanne (Blais) Couture Gagne passed away Sept. 16, 2021. Marie had suffered through various health concerns over the last few years. She is now without pain in her spiritual life. Marie's sons Bruce and Christopher would like to thank Ted Gagne for his loving care of Marie over the last six years.
Marie was born Oct. 29, 1946, to William and Emilia Blais in Berlin N.H. She was the youngest of seven children. On Aug. 9, 1965, Marie married Donald Couture who also grew up in the Berlin/Milan N.H. area. They moved to Vermont in the early years of their marriage so Donald could pursue technical training for his long-time career. Marie attended cosmetology school and opened her own salon in Colchester Vt. which she owned for many years. Marie was also very artistic and some of her art and handiwork grace family members’ homes.
Marie is survived by former husband Donald of Colchester Vt. and current husband Ted Gagne of Mesa Ariz. She is also survived by her two sons and their families, Bruce (Christine), their children Kyle (Sara), Danielle and Megan of Caldwell and Boise Idaho and Christopher (Nicole) of West Palm Beach Fla. Of her six siblings Emile of Connecticut and Ronald of N.H. are sole survivors. Robert, Henry, Helen, and Ella along with her parents have predeceased her. Marie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for interment are being handled by Bryant Funeral Home and will be at The St. Kieran Cemetery. At this time per Marie's request there will be no formal services. For family members who live in the area who wish to do burial prayers that information will be passed along once the information is known.
