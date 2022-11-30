Marguerite H. Gagné, 60, of Groveton, N.H., passed away at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H., following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 24, 1962, the daughter of Normand W. and Alice P. (Bergeron) Gagné and resided in the North Country all of her life.
A graduate of Berlin High School Class of 1980, she began her career at Country Village Center in Lancaster as an licensed practical nurse.
Marguerite obtained her nursing degree from the New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in 1986 and remained at Country Village until 1992 when she transferred to Holton Point where she served as administrator. In 1998, she began working for Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster as a staff nurse and rose through the ranks becoming a house coordinator. In 2010, she was promoted to clinical application analyst.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed cross-stiching and being around and watching horses. She was very passionate about caring for others as they got older. She served as chairperson of the Nursing Practice Council at Weeks for 20 years. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her father, Normand W. Gagné of Berlin; siblings: Denise Miller and husband Paul of Berlin, Cecile Van Hecke and husband David of Wisconsin, and Louise Gagné of Wisconsin; her adored nieces and nephews: Jacqueline Baird and husband Peter, Colleen Moore and husband Stephen, Avery Miller and fiance Day, Andrew Miller and wife Gabrielle, Bridget Miller, Regina Miller, Joshua Van Hecke, Maxamillian Van Hecke and wife Sarah and Meg Van Hecke; great nephews James Miller and Sebastian Van Hecke and a great niece Rose Van Hecke; many aunts, uncles and cousins, along with close friends Debi Simpson and her daughter Karen.
She was predeceased by her mother Alice Gagné and nephews Ian Miller and Charlie Van Hecke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, 7 Church St., Gorham, with interment following in St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Those who wish, may make donations to Salve Regina Academy, c/o Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
