Margaret J. Parent (Femia) of Berlin, formerly of Belmont, N.H., was called to God on Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 98.
Margaret was born on April 2, 1922, in Berlin, to Frank and Maria Femia (Principi), both Italian immigrants. She was raised in Berlin and predeceased by her seven brothers and sisters: Joseph, Patsy, Catherine, Louise, Lucy, Rose, Bridget Prince and Fred Prince.
She was married to the love of her life, Harry J. Parent of Belmont on June 7, 1941. They were married for 65 years on his passing in 2006. They have two sons, Harry J. Parent Jr. of Reno, Nevada, and David P. Parent of Wentworth Location, N.H. She grew up in the grocery and fruit business. She and her husband eventually opened Parent’s Meat Market on Green Street in Berlin, from the late 1940s into the 1960s, until they moved to Belmont. She was a devout Catholic and rarely missed a daily service. Margaret loved to dance, socialize at her local church, spend time with her family, and was renowned for her Italian cooking and her unparalleled hospitality.
She leaves her niece and nephews, her grandchildren and their spouses, Jason Parent of Northfield, David Noyes of Campton, Myia Frechette of Melbourne, Florida, Dustin Parent of Gilford, and Gary Lafoe of Ossipee. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Harrison Parent, Hayden Parent, Charlotte Parent, Avery Noyes, Barrett Noyes, Adalyne Parent, and Saige Lafoe, with an eighth, Essjay Frechette due in October.
Calling hours for Margaret will be held on Sept. 24 at the Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish follow calling hours at 1 p.m. We ask that all attendees to please wear a mask.
Online guestbook: www.fleury-patry.com
