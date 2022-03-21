Lynn Ann Marcotte, 47 of Raleigh, NC and formerly of Berlin, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born in Berlin on October 12, 1974 to David Leo Marcotte and Pauline (Labrecque) Marcotte.
Lynn was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Berlin High School Class of 1993. She graduated from Saint Joseph College, Standish, Maine Class of 1997 with a Business Degree. She was previously employed by the American Red Cross in Maine and North Carolina as emergency coordinator for natural disasters. She worked for a Real Estate Company in Raleigh, NC doing appraisals, contracts and construction.
Lynn participated in many activities during her school years in Berlin. She enjoyed gymnastics, figure skating, snow and water skiing, softball and High School Varsity Basketball.
Hobbies she enjoyed with her friends were fishing, sports, golf, outdoor activities, travel, dancing and music. She loved helping people and supported Knights of Columbus with many of their activities.
Family includes her Mother Pauline Marcotte of Berlin. Lynn was predeceased by her father, David Marcotte in the fall of 2020 and her Maternal Grandparents, Gerard (Rita) Labrecque and Paternal Grandparents, Leo (Pauline) Marcotte. Aunts and Uncles include Joanne Tanguay (late Maurice) of Gorham, NH, Lorraine Donovan of Lancaster, NH. Rene Labrecque (Susan) of Littleton, NC, Gerard Labrecque, Henrico, NC, Julie Labrecque (late Norbert), Berlin, and Paul Labrecque (Ellen), Berlin, NH and many cousins. Also, very special friends Joseph (Roxanne) Fleszar and Tita (Don) Madarang, Raleigh, NC.
Services will be held at later date at the convenience of family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, New Hampshire. Memories and condolences may be shared on line www.bryantfuneralhome.net. or sent to Pauline Marcotte, 11 Presidental Ave., Berlin, NH 03570. Donations in her memory may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Knights of Columbus Council 2546, 4301 Columbus Club Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604 American Red Cross. 100 N. Peartree Lane, Raleigh, NH 27610.
