Lucille Ottolini went home to Jesus on July 24, 2021, at the young age of 93.
She was born to Arthur Richards and Anna Lacroix on August 8, 1927, in Berlin, N.H.
Lucille met the love of her life Fred Charles Ottolini, and they were married on June 2, 1947, in Berlin. They went on to have six beautiful children, Alan, Gary, Judy, Karen, Nancy and Carol.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Lucille always enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Her unconditional love and generosity will always be remembered. During a time when
Lucille was a crossing guard she would always bring hats and mittens for the children that didn’t have any. Some other things she enjoyed was playing cards with her friends, making puzzles, sharing recipes and trying new dishes.
A mother is known to be the heart of the family, and Lucille’s heart was so big it certainly filled every room in the house and she would let it overflow to others that needed a mother’s love.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was always faithful to pray and witnessed many answers to her prayers. God was so faithful to her through the years.
Lucille joins her husband Fred, grandson Christopher, her sister, brothers, and her Parents in Heaven.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Robichaud, her sons, Alan (and Ann) Ottolini, Gary (and Debbie) Ottolini her daughters Judy DesRoberts Lefflbine, Karen (and Michael) Saucier, Nancy Dunn and Carol (and Yves) Raymond; grandchildren Michelle DesRoberts, Keith DesRoberts, Jennifer DesRoberts, Anthony Saucier, Joshua (and Maureen) Saucier, Alicia (and Ron) Langlois, Angelica (and Cameron) Muir, Rachel Dunn, Matthew Dunn, and Anthony Belanger; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Lucille’s wishes, there will be no services. Lucille will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., alongside her husband. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
