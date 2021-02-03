Lucille Dube, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Born in Berlin on July 12, 1930, the daughter of Alexander and Elise (Cote) Dube, she was a life-long resident of the area.
Lucille was a member of the former St. Joseph Parish, now St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and Notre Dame High School. She was employed at Converse for many years, and worked for nine years at Crown Vantage.
She had many hobbies and mixed with many people. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed attending concerts and going to the St. Kieran Center for the Arts. She sang in church choirs from grade school until the age of 72, and played violin with the Berlin Civic Orchestra in the early 1950s.
She is survived by her nieces Anne Desmarais and husband Ronald of Delaware, Esther Krukar and husband Michael of Virginia and Joyce Letellier and husband Robert of Florida; nephews Marc Clinch and wife Pamela of Florida, Raymond Nolin of New Hampshire, and Maurice Nolin of New Hampshire.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Elise Dube, step-mother Anna Dube, step-sister Sr. Victor Marie; brothers Leo, Lawrence and Laurier Dube; sisters Doris Clinch, Irene Bushway and Lillian Nolin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Those who wish may attend the Mass in person, or may watch the livestream at facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes.
Interment will be in St. Anne Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in Lucille’s memory may be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561, Senior Meals of Coos County, 610 Sullivan St., First Floor Suite A, Berlin, NH 03570 or Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570.
For online condolences and guestbook, go to bryantfuneralhomes.net.
