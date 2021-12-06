Obituary: Laura (Bilodeau) Chabot

Laura (Bilodeau) Chabot, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on May 10, 1928, the daughter of Emile and Vedela Bilodeau, and was a lifelong resident.
She was a member of Good Shepard Parish.
She was employed at the Converse Shoe Factory for a total of 17 years and then was the secretary for her husband’s business, Phil Chabot’s Cabinet and Window Shop.
She loved her family, animals, and puttering and cleaning around her house.
Family includes her children: Madeleine O’Hara and husband Frank of Gorham, N.H. and Philip Chabot and wife Carole of Berlin, N.H.; five grandchildren: Timothy Chabot and wife Shannon, Amber (O’Hara) Mills and husband Bob, Shane O’Hara and wife Jennifer, Danielle (Chabot) Goulette and significant other Josh, and William Chabot; 10 great-grandchildren: Makayla, Jada, Ryker, Zachary, Kelsey, Shane Jr, Ian, Madyson, Hunter, and Wyatt; her sister Pauline Griffin of Gorham, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Louis Philip Chabot in 2001 and her brother Robert Bilodeau in 1988.
She also leaves behind her current caregivers: Denise T, Gail V, Roxanne B, Lorie, Theresa, Louise, and Denise H. She will be missed dearly by all.
Funeral services and interment will be held in the Spring at the Mt. Hayes Cemetery on Promenade St. in Gorham, N.H. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
