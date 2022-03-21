Obituary Keith M. Leclerc

Keith M. Leclerc, 50, of Webster, N.H., passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Concord Hospital.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Sept. 6, 1971, the son of Paul L. and Theresa M. (Lacasse) Leclerc and he graduated from Berlin High School in 1989.
He received an associate degree from the New Hampshire Vocational Technical College and he moved to southern New Hampshire after graduation from the tech college, where he has since resided.
Keith was employed by Union Local No. 668. He was a competitive hockey and soccer player when he was in high school and enjoyed boating and fishing. He loved spending time with his family at Akers Pond and was extremely proud of his nieces and nephews.
Family includes his parents Paul L. and Theresa M. (Lacasse) Leclerc of Berlin; brothers Steve Leclerc of Colorado Springs, Colo., Michael Leclerc of Milan, and Mark Leclerc and wife Lynn of Gorham, N.H.; nieces and nephews Sarah, Emily, Kristan, Matthew, Connor, Bronson, Sydney and Teagan; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother Brian Leclerc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Thursday, March 24, from 5-8 p.m. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
