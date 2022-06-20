Obituary June Ellis

June Marilyn Ellis, 93, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022, at home.
She was born in Milford, Mass., on June 25, 1928, the daughter of Viola and Arthur Johnson.
June grew up in Island Pond, Vt. She married her husband Gordon Ellis on May 19, 1946, and for many years they enjoyed attending Brighton High School class reunions together. In 1959, they moved to Gorham, N.H., and have also lived in Chichester, N.H., and Contoocook, N.H., over the past 25 years.
Together, they had three sons whom they loved dearly. June was employed by the Ed Fenn School in Gorham for many years, and was a member of the Gorham Congregational Church, the Chichester Congregational Church, and attended the Countryside Church in Contoocook; she was also a member of the Rebekahs.
June and Gordon loved country western music, and their trips to Nashville. Upon their retirement, they spent their summers camping in Shelburne, N.H. June also enjoyed cooking and spending time gardening, taking care of their many flowers, and she treasured her family dearly.
The family includes her sons, Randy Ellis and wife Diane of Londonderry, N.H.; Richard Ellis and wife Roxann of Contoocook; daughter-in-law Susan of Bow, N.H.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, and their son, Arthur.
It’s time for you to rest, Mom. We will miss you, and our love will always be with you.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hopkinton Fire Department & Ambulance Service, 330 Main St., Hopkinton, NH 03229. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin & Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
