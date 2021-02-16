Obituary: Joyce Victoria

Joyce Victoria, 80, Stark, N.H., died unexpectedly at home on Monday Feb. 15, 2021.
She was born in Andalusia, Ala., on March 4, 1940, to JT and Cora Lee (King) Kervin.
She moved to New Hampshire when she was young and worked various odd jobs in southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts but will be remembered locally for her many years driving school bus for Berlin Public Schools. She also worked for several years at the IGA in Berlin behind the deli counter.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family and her faith were especially important to her. She enjoyed her shopping trips, making crafts, watching the birds and traveling the country with her husband in their motorhome.
Joyce is predeceased by her parents, her husband John Victoria Sr. and a sister, Carrol Kraft.
She is survived by seven children, Debbie Higgins and her husband Keith of Farmington, N.H., John Victoria Jr. and his wife Renee of Epping, N.H., Lisa O’Donnell and her husband Patrick of Raymond, N.H., Veronica Victoria of Stark, N.H., Cindy Swallow and her husband Jamie Sr. of Stark, Billy Victoria and his wife Candace of Raymond, and Darren Victoria and his wife Missy of Northwood, N.H., two sisters Audrean Victoria of Coco Fla., and Lavone Mount of S.C., 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way), nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved dog Neekia.
Calling hours will be Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Armstrong Charron Funeral Home, 100 State St., Groveton, N.H. Face coverings and social distancing will be required of those in attendance. Joyce will be interred in a private family service with her husband John at the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery.
To share memories and condolences, go to armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com
