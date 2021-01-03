Joseph Willie Leo Fortin, 48, of Berlin, N.H., passed on Christmas day Dec. 25, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Joseph was born in Berlin on Nov. 1, 1972, to Rose and Henry Fortin.
Joseph was employed as the graphic arts teacher at the Berlin High School. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, grandson, son-in-law, nephew, teacher, cousin and a friend to many.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, his art work, music, his ATV and having his three dogs with him at all times.
Joe’s journey began at 18 on his way to Alaska for his first year of college. His artwork was very important to him; he would paint on anything — vehicles, walls, doors, etc. He was especially proud of the small business he created, “Zebra Designs.” His signage designs can be seen throughout the North Country. Joe loved photography and enjoyed working with Paul Charest. He also had the pleasure of working alongside Bob Hughes and Ben Murphy, who were his mentors. Joe loved his profession as the graphic arts teacher at the Berlin High School. He enjoyed working with the faculty and staff. He cared deeply for his students, past and present. He wanted to share his passion for the arts in every way possible with his students.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Andrea Fortin of Berlin; his daughter Amber Veinotte; his mother and father Rose and Henry Fortin of Berlin; his grandsons Gannon Hinkley, age 6, and Jordan Veinotte, age 2; his aunt and uncle Cindy and David Morin, aunt Lu Schunemann, uncle Peter Robichaud, aunt Paula Gogan of Nashua, N.H., aunt Georgia Fortin of Gorham, N.H., aunt and uncle Donna and Dennis Roy of Milan, NH; his mother- and father-in-law Cindy and Gailan Chorette of Berlin; his wife’s grandparents, whom he was very close to, Greta and Willard Turner of Milan, N.H., along with many cousins whom he loved. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Carolyn and Arthur Banks, his paternal grandparents Laura and Joseph W. L. Fortin and other aunts and uncles, most recently being his uncle Roland Fortin of Cascade, N.H.
Services: A walk-through visitation with strict social distancing and masks will be held on Wednesday. Jan. 13, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury–Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. There will be no services. Private interment will be in the Russian City Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the BHS Graphic Arts, 550 Willard St., Berlin, NH 03570. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.