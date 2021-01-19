John H. Dion, 67, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on January 10, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Berlin on February 26, 1953 the son of Arthur E. and Adrienne M. (Boutin) Dion and was raised he Berlin.
He had lived in Brockton, Mass., for about 20 years and had also lived in California and Virginia.
John served with the Army and had worked in the construction industry.
He loved hunting, fishing and playing corn hole with his niece and nephew.
Family includes his sisters Theresa Pepin of Berlin, and Laurette Balog of Northumberland, N.H.; his brother Arthur E. Dion, Jr. of Berlin; special friends Robert Elliott and Barbara Slawski of Massachusetts; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wives, Mildred and Valerie and two sisters Rita Jandreau and Louise Neal.
There will be no services. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.